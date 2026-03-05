Klubi i Futbollit Tirana, commonly known as KF Tirana, is the most successful and one of the oldest football clubs in Albanian history. You can also go to the https://al.1xbet.com/en website to bet on all matches of this and other Albanian football clubs too.

The club was founded on 15 August 1920, shortly after Tirana was declared the capital of Albania, originally under the name Shoqata e Futbollit Agimi (Agimi Football Association).

In its earliest years, KF Tirana was part of a broader sporting movement in the newly independent Albania, engaging in athletics and other sports as well as football. The club quickly became central to football activity in the country, playing friendly matches against other teams from cities like Shkodër and Durrës before organized national competitions began.

Dominating the Albanian football scene

By 1927, the club adopted the name Sportklub Tirana (SK Tirana), under which it would achieve major early success. SK Tirana dominated the first national league seasons in Albania, winning multiple championships in the early 1930s and establishing itself as a powerhouse in the fledgling Albanian football scene.

During the 2nd half of the 20th century, the club underwent several enforced name changes. It became 17 Nëntori Tirana in reference to November 17, a date significant in Albania's liberation history, and briefly operated as Puna Tirana.

KF Tirana was the first Albanian club to compete in European competition, entering the 1965-66 European Cup. Over the decades, the club has participated regularly in UEFA tournaments, often progressing past the preliminary rounds and earning respect beyond domestic borders.

The early 1990s brought a return to the club's historical identity. In 1991, the football branch officially reclaimed the name KF Tirana, separating from the multi-sport SK Tirana structure. Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, the club enjoyed a renaissance, capturing numerous league titles and cups and solidifying its position as Albania's most decorated team.

KF Tirana's success is reflected in its record haul of domestic trophies. Some of their titles include:

26 editions of the Kategoria Superiore (the top division of Albanian football);

16 editions of the Kupa e Shqipërisë (the Albanian Cup);

and 12 editions of the Superkupa e Shqipërisë (the Albanian Supercup).

This makes them the most successful club in Albanian football history. The club has also experienced setbacks, including its first relegation in 2016-17, but it promptly returned to the top tier and remains a central figure in Albanian football.